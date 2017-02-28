Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Changes to Ragel in Response to the CloudFlare Incident (colm.net)
23 points by LaFolle 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





For those of us who knew about the incident but not the nitty-gritty details -- "What is Ragel?"

> Ragel compiles executable finite state machines from regular languages. Ragel targets C, C++ and ASM. Ragel state machines can not only recognize byte sequences as regular expression machines do, but can also execute code at arbitrary points in the recognition of a regular language.

> What kind of task is Ragel good for?

> Writing robust protocol implementations.

