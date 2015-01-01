Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
1.4B email accounts exposed in River City Media leak (mackeeper.com)
54 points by lightlyused 4 hours ago | 6 comments





MacKeeper? The company that aggressively advertises something that looks like scareware? Surprised that they are now supposedly the good guys.

The Wikipedia intro reads "The software is heavily promoted and has been the subject of a class-action lawsuit for false advertising.".

They are now writing about a data leak of some spammers because these accidently left their repo open while MacKeeper had their own nice similar leak: "In December 2015 security researcher Chris Vickery discovered a publicly accessible database of 21GB of MacKeeper user data on the internet, exposing the usernames, passwords and other information of over 13 million MacKeeper users. According to Kromtech this was the result of a "server misconfiguration""

From the bottom of the article it looks like MacKeeper hired that security researcher:

Attention - Portions of this article may be used for publication if properly referenced and credit is given to MacKeeper Security Researcher, Chris Vickery.

These Mackeeper guys had some high pressure dude on a live chat get my mother to pay and install their software. Worse - she was having trouble installing it and the guy suggested a remote session. Luckily she got wise at that point.

I wouldn't even visit their site to be quite frank.

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13802559 is a better article, now marked as a dupe.

I'd rather see Troy Hunt handling this... hoping they add the database to HIBP

Is it a "pawn" though? Your email address in their database does not necessarily mean your security has been compromised - just that your on a spam list somewhere?

