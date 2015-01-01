The Wikipedia intro reads "The software is heavily promoted and has been the subject of a class-action lawsuit for false advertising.".
They are now writing about a data leak of some spammers because these accidently left their repo open while MacKeeper had their own nice similar leak: "In December 2015 security researcher Chris Vickery discovered a publicly accessible database of 21GB of MacKeeper user data on the internet, exposing the usernames, passwords and other information of over 13 million MacKeeper users. According to Kromtech this was the result of a "server misconfiguration""
reply
Attention - Portions of this article may be used for publication if properly referenced and credit is given to MacKeeper Security Researcher, Chris Vickery.
I wouldn't even visit their site to be quite frank.
The Wikipedia intro reads "The software is heavily promoted and has been the subject of a class-action lawsuit for false advertising.".
They are now writing about a data leak of some spammers because these accidently left their repo open while MacKeeper had their own nice similar leak: "In December 2015 security researcher Chris Vickery discovered a publicly accessible database of 21GB of MacKeeper user data on the internet, exposing the usernames, passwords and other information of over 13 million MacKeeper users. According to Kromtech this was the result of a "server misconfiguration""
reply