Ask HN: Who really gives your personal info to Intelius, Instant Checkmate, etc?
Please excuse the frustrated tone; the "secrecy" all over the internet about the whole issue has been driving me insane.

The usual useless BS is "oh, these companies get it from governmental public records". Yeah, right. I'm pretty darn sure that some of the personal information I can find online on MyLife, Intelius, InstantCheckmate, Spokeo, etc. is not in some government agency's public record, and regardless, surely there's no way that hundreds of companies are repeating each others' work over and over again when they could just buy the information from someone.

Someone (or a few) hidden underneath has to be doing the heavy-lifting of scraping people's data from sketchy sources and selling them to third-party companies while staying hidden. My question is, who are these, and (where it is possible to know) whom are they selling to? How can I find out? Surely someone knows, and I'm tired of playing this goose chase where those who don't know just make random guesses as to how the information must be coming from some some public records, and those who do know say hardly anything beyond "you have to know where to look".

I'm not looking for just 1 pointer, though I would appreciate it. I'm tired of pointer chasing. I'm just looking for as comprehensive a list as possible. It has to exist somewhere... after all, when a court needs to order that someone's information be purged (for whatever reason, e.g. for safety), it's got to have a list of these data aggregators somewhere, so I'm sure some people must know. So how do I find out? I'm hoping to also learn to fish in addition to being given the fish.

Thank you!






If anyone reading this thread is interested: I would pay non-trivial amounts of money on a regular basis for a service that systematically worked to eliminate records like these (and the sources they draw from), as well as chasing down sources of junk mail and the lists they ultimately draw from.

The value would depend on effectiveness, and on the degree to which the service clearly reported exactly what they did. Calling and unsubscribing from sources of junk mail would be a moderate time-saver, but finding out where they got their names and addresses from and destroying those would be far more valuable.

It'd take some optimization and batching of the process to figure out how to avoid taking an excessive amount of time per person.

This service exists, I've used it, can vouch for it. https://www.abine.com/deleteme/landing.php

This Reddit comment suggests DeleteMe doesn't work so well.

https://www.reddit.com/r/privacy/comments/3q0cfz/thinking_ab...

I've come across sites like these (SafeShepherd, though it doesn't claim to wipe your information from the "sources", only the sites they see your information on); the problem is I'm not sure I would trust them with something like my driver's license photo. Would you? Or what if they decide to sell your information behind your back later?

I wouldn't trust them with a driver's license (why would they even need that?), but I'd trust them with name/address/phone/email information, because that's the information that seems far too readily available already.

Edit: Maybe it was a different site that needed your license (I thought it was SafeShepherd but I can't find it anymore). I know they need it because a lot of the info-searching sites that they "opt" you "out" from require it. I feel like I read that some need SSN too but I'm not sure about that one.

Also note that SafeShepherd has this fine clause right at the end [1]:

"You agree that Safe Shepherd isn't liable for any failure to comply with these Terms."

What is this supposed to mean? Would you accept it?

[1] https://www.safeshepherd.com/tos

I have insider knowledge as I used to work for one of these companies.

Depending on the product you purchase the data comes from multiple sources. Also these companies have sophisticated machine learning capabilities to build a profile based on various attributes found in seemingly unrelated pieces of data.

So the list consists of credit reporting agencies, public records, your online profiles with public access, court records, aggregators like LexisNexis and dozens like them.

This heavy lifting you speak of is done differently by each company and consists literally based on multiple sources to enrich your profile. These companies spend millions on data and engineering and make even more, and whatever preconceived notion you have about courts ordering to seal your records, it doesn't happen in a centralized fashion, you would need to contact each data vendor individually to be removed. But it would be like playing whackamole.

Thank you for the reply. Can you actually give some kind of a list though? The entire problem here is everyone explains the how but no one is willing to explain the who. I certainly understand it's "multiple sources", I'm asking who are these sources I keep hearing about. There can't be nearly as many sources as there are sites who buy from them. If you'd like to not name the company you worked for yourself then could you at least please list as many other ones as possible? That would be far, far more helpful than just saying they use machine learning and that they use multiple sources, etc.

There is no such public list. Most of these companies are privately held, their methods are trade secrets, and there is no real form of legal recourse. Your best bet would be to buy a book like this: https://www.amazon.com/Hiding-Internet-Eliminating-Personal-... and follow the recommendations, but even that is only likely to be half-effective.

Much of the public information is mined from sources like credit headers, your court records, utility bills, property and tax assessment records, voter registration lists, motor vehicle registrations, etc.

Unfortunately, the legal and technological landscape is such that 'hiding' from these kinds of services is effectively impossible.

> There is no such public list. Most of these companies are privately held, their methods are trade secrets, and there is no real form of legal recourse.

How can there not be a public list of these data miners? When e.g. a court needs to control someone's information surely they know who these people are and they can let them know? Is there a secret list in every courthouse or something?

Or when someone wants to start another one of the higher-level companies -- how do they know which core aggregators to buy from? If that's a secret then how would they find out? Surely someone's gotta be willing to tell?

As a person who used to be involved in that industry, do you try to protect your data more? Or is it just a losing battle?

For pre-employment screening, we had court runners literally sitting through the courthouses going through paper records for each candidate on an "ad-hoc" basis. Some companies do this in a more organized fashion by having a person just data enter ALL the records (like in North Carolina if I recall) and since they had this data, we just bought the company.

Have you ever gone to the doctor, signed up for a gym, or signed up for your local grocery store's membership rewards program?

That's how they get your information.

Uh, what? This doesn't explain a lot of the information I see on some of these sites. It only explains the basics like your address and phone number.

well, don't underestimate the idiotic forms that many doctor's offices (in the US) want you to fill. Almost every time, I have seen forms that ask for everything about you. Personal information, Social Security Numbers, Employer information, heck even salary (not kidding). I just don't fill those of course but I am sure many people just fill them out because it is on the form.

Again: I see information out there that doesn't fall in these categories. And again: even for the information that does, that still wouldn't tell me which companies are the main ones aggregating them and selling them off to other aggregators. That's what I'm trying to find out.

Can you be more specific on what type of information you're talking about?

I believe and based on the links below the data is sold by different entities to companies like Intelius etc.

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-data-brokers-...

http://triblive.com/news/allegheny/8690215-74/drivers-inform...

http://spectrum.ieee.org/riskfactor/computing/it/us-states-s...

LexisNexis is one of the aggregator that is frequently used.

I thought was a court case database, not a personal information aggregator! +1 thank you!

One book that covers the medical perspective is:

"Our Bodies, Our Data: How Companies Make Billions Selling Our Medical Records"

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01EE08NXM

