Ask HN: What are the advantages and disadvantages of using Bazel?
beyleaf
8 minutes ago
I wanted to know if you are using bazel, then what made you shift to Bazel instead of Buck or Pants? I have heard that we can add support for other languages using Skylark.
What are the things you would like to add in Bazel or change?
