Say you visit /Users/genadi/Development/web-console a lot. Jump can get you there with `j wc` or `j web` or `j webc`. You name it, loosely, and jump will figure it out for you.
This comes with zero configuration! Install jump, integrate it to your shell and let it learn your habits. Simply cd to your directories like you always do. After a while, jump would know how to get you when you type `j somewhere` or just `j some`.
Maybe you made a typo like `j ssome`? No problem, jump uses fuzzy searching, so you can type tiny search terms (mostly 2 or 3 characters are enough) and be tolerated even when you have typos.
Say you visit /Users/genadi/Development/web-console a lot. Jump can get you there with `j wc` or `j web` or `j webc`. You name it, loosely, and jump will figure it out for you.
This comes with zero configuration! Install jump, integrate it to your shell and let it learn your habits. Simply cd to your directories like you always do. After a while, jump would know how to get you when you type `j somewhere` or just `j some`.
Maybe you made a typo like `j ssome`? No problem, jump uses fuzzy searching, so you can type tiny search terms (mostly 2 or 3 characters are enough) and be tolerated even when you have typos.