Any CEOs on HN? What do you look for on here?
uptownfunk
31 minutes ago
Curious to learn more about the non-technical / not-actively-hacking business leader community on HN. Do you see any contrast between how hackers think about business vs. less technical more entrepreneurially minded people?
