reply
This paper argues that at least one of the following propositions is true: (1) the human species is very likely to go extinct before reaching a “posthuman” stage; (2) any posthuman civilization is extremely unlikely to run a significant number of simulations of their evolutionary history (or variations thereof); (3) we are almost certainly living in a computer simulation.
[1] being attributed to Musk. Then again, since Bostrom himself is in the business of recycling old SciFi ideas and presenting them as his own, I suppose there is some poetic justice to the whole sorry spectacle.
[1] http://www.simulation-argument.com/
reply