Why Elon Musk Thinks We're in a Computer Simulation. In Comics – Vox (getliner.com)
4 points by hmppark7 16 minutes ago | 2 comments





It seems that Elon Musk believes in three possible outcomes: Future humans are not interested in building ancestor simulations, future humans go extinct before ancestor simulations, or we are in ancestor simulations. Despite being a terrible game, No Man's Sky does show how vast a digital world can be. Are we living in a simulation? If do find our simulation predicament, what can we do about it?

I wonder how irritated I would be if I were Bostrom and I kept seeing this

This paper argues that at least one of the following propositions is true: (1) the human species is very likely to go extinct before reaching a “posthuman” stage; (2) any posthuman civilization is extremely unlikely to run a significant number of simulations of their evolutionary history (or variations thereof); (3) we are almost certainly living in a computer simulation.

[1] being attributed to Musk. Then again, since Bostrom himself is in the business of recycling old SciFi ideas and presenting them as his own, I suppose there is some poetic justice to the whole sorry spectacle.

[1] http://www.simulation-argument.com/

