Why You Shouldn't Exercise to Lose Weight, Explained 60+ Studies – Vox
5 points
by
hmppark7
31 minutes ago
hmppark7
30 minutes ago
I used to think that running on a treadmill was the only way to lose weight. So I was eating 3,600 calories of pasta every single day and ironically trying to burn those extra calories with a 30 minute walk. Fat loss is done through proper eating, I wish the fitness industry would stop advertising more advanced ab workouts for losing belly fat.
