Necessary reading: http://www.cs.virginia.edu/~robins/The_Limits_of_Quantum_Com...
I'm so tired of endless waves of marketing bullshit with no substance. At least when most companies announce something it's a tangible product I can actually expect to use at a non ambiguous point in the future
IBM's API: https://github.com/IBM/qiskit-sdk-py
Rigetti Computing's Forest: http://forest.rigetti.com/
https://github.com/rigetticomputing/pyquil
ProjectQ: http://projectq.ch/
We added a really basic introduction to quantum programming into Forest that you might enjoy:
http://pyquil.readthedocs.io/en/latest/intro_to_qc.html
"Quantum computers will deliver solutions to important problems where patterns cannot be seen because the data doesn’t exist ..."
It then goes on the say:
" and the possibilities that you need to explore to get to the answer are too enormous to ever be processed by classical computers"
I can understand how the second statement could be true but the first! Can someone explain how the first statement could be correct, or is the guy who wrote the sentence talking nonsense? How can you find patterns in data that you do not have?
