IBM Building First Universal Quantum Computers for Business and Science (ibm.com)
Marketing at IBM should read up before writing illuminating sentences like "...quantum computers will deliver solutions to important problems where patterns cannot be seen because the data doesn’t exist and the possibilities that you need to explore to get to the answer are too enormous to ever be processed by classical computers."

Necessary reading: http://www.cs.virginia.edu/~robins/The_Limits_of_Quantum_Com...

Can somebody tell me something cool IBM actually does for real besides run softlayer?

I'm so tired of endless waves of marketing bullshit with no substance. At least when most companies announce something it's a tangible product I can actually expect to use at a non ambiguous point in the future

This is great! There's a really cool ecosystem of Python tools for quantum computers that's coming out. Check them out if you'd like to learn more about quantum programming:

IBM's API: https://github.com/IBM/qiskit-sdk-py

Rigetti Computing's Forest: http://forest.rigetti.com/ https://github.com/rigetticomputing/pyquil

ProjectQ: http://projectq.ch/

We added a really basic introduction to quantum programming into Forest that you might enjoy: http://pyquil.readthedocs.io/en/latest/intro_to_qc.html

This is in the first paragraph:

"Quantum computers will deliver solutions to important problems where patterns cannot be seen because the data doesn’t exist ..."

It then goes on the say:

" and the possibilities that you need to explore to get to the answer are too enormous to ever be processed by classical computers"

I can understand how the second statement could be true but the first! Can someone explain how the first statement could be correct, or is the guy who wrote the sentence talking nonsense? How can you find patterns in data that you do not have?

They could be referring to simulations instead of inferring based on existing data sets.

Fluff piece. There's no indication that they know how to build a real QC.

