Google featured snippets are worse than fake news (theoutline.com)
54 points by scribu 2 hours ago | 10 comments





This is all mostly because google went from search engine indexing other people's stuff to site that you go to to get answers (whether those answers are based on copyright infringement or not is another matter).

A similar thing happens in Google news where stuff from sites like breitbart.com are mixed in with reputable news sources making it look as though they are of a similar degree of quality.

I came across this issue just now when searching for "ec2 pricing" - the featured snippet links to https://aws.amazon.com/emr/pricing/ instead of https://aws.amazon.com/ec2/pricing/, which looks close enough to the correct URL that I didn't notice it was the wrong page until I realised I couldn't find costs for i3 (which just came out). I'm surprised that no one at Google has fixed it yet; surely there are at least some Google engineers that use AWS for personal projects.

This is a great set of examples of this problem.

Of course, the offered solution is "hire a bunch of people to check the facts", which seems to be underestimating the scale of this issue for humans, and perhaps overestimating the difficulty of classifying credibility.

Considering that Google's bread and butter is general site credibility, having some "truthiness vector" added into the mix doesn't seem impossible?

Someone might say "why does Google decide who is credible", but they already do this through the search results anyways. They just don't seem to be able to differentiate between something matching a search, and something being factually accurate.

This is brutal. I'm often thankful to the quick answer to measuring or history questions, but even for these easy questions I've seen Google share somewhat incorrect or confusing information as authoritative.

I suspect most of those history questions are answered via Wikipedia. From what I've seen if the snippet isn't using Wikipedia it's not useful and/or accurate.

Ya, I really don't see how they can justify displaying other people's content. They did the work, but they don't get the clicks or ad revenue or even a chance to keep the user on the site.

I wonder how Google would like it if someone launched a site that when you search, it doesn't display results from its own database, but perhaps just a selection of the best results from Google.

There are sites like that. Startpage.com is an example.

Google has developed advanced NLP algorithms, so it should be easy for them to corroborate such data before it gets pushed to featured snippets. On second thought, maybe they're already doing it and sites including authority are just copying off each other.

I'd like to read the article but it's so irritating to have it only load a page at a time on my iPad that it's unreadable.

Very bad page on Firefox too, if you use the scrollbar (and probably in other ways)...

