Donkey Kong’s failing liver: What the death of the CRTs means for arcades (venturebeat.com)
18 points by zdw 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





> We’re looking at a situation where playing Donkey Kong in the way that its creator intended is reserved only for the most dedicated collector. It will be prohibitively expensive to recreate that experience.

While this is a bit sad on some level, the art itself will survive the transition. After all, nobody these days experiences Romeo and Juliet in the way that its creator intended, yet it endures. What I'm more worried about are those games that are going to be completely lost once the hardware expires; we can preserve the game data itself all we like, but without proper emulators you're SOL (and unless CPU speeds start doubling again, we're never going to be able to even semi-accurately emulate anything past the Xbox 360/PS3 generation). To say nothing of online games that will vanish into the mist once the servers get taken offline...

They don't really say how large the market might be. Or if there are patents that would block a startup.

I'd be willing to bet that you could find or train people in Detroit right now to build these CRT's. All you'd need are a couple of people to train them for a few months.

They said the same thing about vinyl records, soon the industry would die. Detroit has become a hub for pressing records and as old machines become scarce they're now supporting a company making new machines.

http://www.rollingstone.com/music/features/inside-jack-white...

I would guess that up until now the biggest thing preventing anyone from investing in small-scale CRT manufacturing is the simple fact that there was an inventory glut that covered the world demand for CRTs for nearly a decade after the last one was made. Now that we're apparently getting close to the point where there's actually demand for new CRTs is when we can find out if it's something that you can build a business around.

But is there really a small cohort of CRT nostalgics out there? I mean I get the records, the sound is unique and music is absolutely ubiquitous. Arcade gaming is a much smaller market and I find it hard to imagine that there are enough CRT purists out there to warrant a business.

Especially considering a nice new OLED could be fashioned to look like a CRT.

> Or if there are patents that would block a startup.

Given patents usually expire after twenty years it seems very unlikely there would be anything still valid for CRT manufacturing (at least for these arcade machines from the 80s. There may still be a few flat CRT / WEGA patents and the like that are still valid from the mid 90s, but they won't be valid for much longer either).

