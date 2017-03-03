While this is a bit sad on some level, the art itself will survive the transition. After all, nobody these days experiences Romeo and Juliet in the way that its creator intended, yet it endures. What I'm more worried about are those games that are going to be completely lost once the hardware expires; we can preserve the game data itself all we like, but without proper emulators you're SOL (and unless CPU speeds start doubling again, we're never going to be able to even semi-accurately emulate anything past the Xbox 360/PS3 generation). To say nothing of online games that will vanish into the mist once the servers get taken offline...
I'd be willing to bet that you could find or train people in Detroit right now to build these CRT's. All you'd need are a couple of people to train them for a few months.
They said the same thing about vinyl records, soon the industry would die. Detroit has become a hub for pressing records and as old machines become scarce they're now supporting a company making new machines.
Especially considering a nice new OLED could be fashioned to look like a CRT.
Given patents usually expire after twenty years it seems very unlikely there would be anything still valid for CRT manufacturing (at least for these arcade machines from the 80s. There may still be a few flat CRT / WEGA patents and the like that are still valid from the mid 90s, but they won't be valid for much longer either).
