Ask HN: Any OOP language which enforces / encourages purity / immutability?

I'm a c# developer and working on large projects made me realise how hard is it to maintain projects with side effects everywhere. Which made me wonder if there are any OOP languages out there which has a strong emphasis on immutability. For e.g. syntax that lets user construct an object only on instantiation, syntax to easily clone an object, syntax to differentiate between a pure function and an impure one etc. Note: 1. I do realise many people define OOP as stateful and what I am describing above is fundamentally against such OOP, and also this problem is solved by functional languages. But what I mean by object oriented is a paradigm that keeps classes/types/structs as fundamental building blocks to model problem domain, which has behaviour (methods) on state, and one which has essentially '.' (dot) syntax. For e.g. a language where I can do: class Person (name, bday) { ... func int age() { // calculated from bday state } } // And later var p = new Person (...) var age = p.age() 2. By immutability I mean mutating an object (changing its state), not reinitializing the variable. I'm OK with latter. First time on HN, hopefully my question is within the rules. Thanks everyone!