Undocumented Backdoor Account in DblTek GoIP (read comment for exploit code) (trustwave.com)
1 point by JacobMisirian 17 minutes ago





I was able to write what I believe to be the first publicly available exploit code for this vulnerability, which includes popping the user straight into a root shell. The repo is here: http://github.com/JacobMisirian/DblTekGoIPPwn.

