Undocumented Backdoor Account in DblTek GoIP (read comment for exploit code)
trustwave.com
1 point
by
JacobMisirian
17 minutes ago
1 comment
JacobMisirian
16 minutes ago
I was able to write what I believe to be the first publicly available exploit code for this vulnerability, which includes popping the user straight into a root shell. The repo is here:
http://github.com/JacobMisirian/DblTekGoIPPwn
.
