/usr/bin/time: not the command you think you know
medium.com
atroche
29 minutes ago
erlehmann_
17 minutes ago
TL;DR: An internet executes “man time” in Bash 3.2 on an old BSD machine (that version of Bash is over 10 years old), wants to use the BSD-specific -l option, but finds out that “time” is also a shell builtin.
