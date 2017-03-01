reply
There were no doubt other steps taken to limit the field of people to charge. Shared computers and shared IP addresses (vpns, school networks etc) seem to have been deselected. The man living on his own, with his name attached to a non-proxied internet connection, makes for an easy prosecution. They must have a far longer list of suspects ... who may now be on some sort of watch list. I suggest they think twice about boarding an international flight with a laptop. Expect to be randomly searched.
