Show HN: Amazon Price Monitor (weekend project) (giacomoballi.com)
18 points by BigBalli 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite





if you are thinking of monetizing this, you may run into trouble emailing links with affiliate tags (see the Associates Program Policies [0])

you might be able to circumvent the problem by linking to your site for some kind of landing page, and then linking off to amazon with an affiliate link.

[0] https://affiliate-program.amazon.com/help/operating/policies

FYI, camelcamelcamel gets around this emailing users link to a special page on their (camelcamelcamel.com) site that is just a redirect to the product page on Amazon. Users see a brief message "Thanks for using Camel Camel Camel" or something shortly before being redirected.

Thank you for heads-up. Didn't find anything related to "not emailing affiliate links"... Would you be able to point me to the section you're referring to?

How is it any different than Camelcamelcamel?

I believe it's more straightforward and feel like it wasn't always reliable. Perhaps delays in their notification system, not sure.

I haven't had any issues using Camel Camel Camel for the last few years.

Additionally, I usually go there for price history when trying to figure out if now is a good time to buy or when trying to figure out what a good price threshold is to receive alerts. Without historical price info it's hard to know what a good "max price" is to set.

I've been using Camel^3 for a few years and never had any problems.

AFAIK, Amazon's privacy policy does NOT allow you to do web scraping from their website. Read the policy carefully.

Is this doing that? If so, does the privacy policy even matter if no one involved has agreed to it?

good insight, but the service uses the official API. No scraping involved.

That's why they offer their API.

Hi everyone, this is a quick project I wanted to share. Made it for myself but then tweaked it a bit so other could use it too.

Pretty simple goal: amazon price is checked regularly and you receive an email when it is below whatever you set the trigger.

Obviously there are many additions I have in mind but will only put more time if people want me to. Works fine as-is for me.

Let me know what you think or if you break it! :)

Are you web scraping the html or are you using Amazon's API[1] with an AWS developer access key?

[1] http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSECommerceService/latest/DG/EX_...

Official API, no scraping.

