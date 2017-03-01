Hacker News
Early study suggests new opioid is non-addictive, works only where it hurts
arstechnica.com
Animats
8 minutes ago
This is encouraging. Even if this particular drug doesn't work well, the concept of constructing pH-activated drugs that target inflamed tissue has potential.
