1. typically incumbents cannot utilize new business opportunities although they have the best resources to do it,
2. as a startup, never make yourself dependent on the incumbent’s new businesses and/or their legacy IT,
3. if you want to bring new to the market, you need ways to bypass the incumbent companies in the industry,
4. find a new business model wherein although you would target also incumbents, something that can disrupt the model to buy and use your service,
5. customers that have less risk in their business don’t mean you have less risk in your business.
