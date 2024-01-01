Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A $10K tiny house 3D-printed in 24 hours (apis-cor.com)
What's the point of cheap housing if people are going to spend all the money that is saved into unneeded new electronic devices or new cars?

I think this should be primarily interesting for buildings with special form which are hard or expensive to build with traditional methods. The price is not the selling point here, at least not in Russia. Russia has a lot of cheap labor from the southern ex-USSR countries like Tadjikistan. So $10k for 38qm is not really cheap. You can build a 150qm two-floor house for around $25k. Also $277 for the foundation seems a bit suspicious, should be much more expensive.

"the radius of curvature of the TV matches the house wall curvature" pretty much looks like a PR stunt for Samsung. I wonder if they've actually chosen curved walls to somehow justify curved TV.

Yes, if those figures are converted to USD (I presume so as they're using the '$' sign without specification?), then they are so manipulated as to be worthless. There is no way to pour a foundation, even a small one, for $277.

I agree the formal implications are the interesting aspect. Creating an exactly equivalent design, with curved walls everywhere, would be phenomenally expensive with conventional practices.

Discussion on reddit from 2 days ago: https://www.reddit.com/r/Futurology/comments/5xf7sf/a_russia...

Apparently the $10k includes electrical, windows, etc.

Thanks! I was already thinking that 4 people with a bunch of bricks can quickly raise a wall too.

edit: 2 people, 7h (including a 40min break), one wall: https://youtu.be/gSM70WGbTiA?t=25 This is what the innovative part of the project is competing against.

Or one robot brick layer:

http://fbr.com.au/

This isn't useful because the printed house lacks wiring, plumbing, and finishes and is also an example of wasteful land use. The occupant of this house will indirectly demand roads, power, water, and sewer systems and most likely parking for a car as well. If we accept that housing has become critical issue then we need to take it seriously and look at the whole problem and what aspects are the most costly. Currently planning, infrastructure impacts, and labor intensive details are where most of the money goes. Basic construction is already competitively cheap.

You must be fun at parties.

Looks cheap to build, impossible to modify or fix.

Video of the process:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ViqzfPW6TFo

That was the first video I've ever had to play at 6x its original speed!

I have a slight feeling that this won't become very widespread on Earth - simply put, the thing is too small to be able to construct a house larger than a typical 1-family house.

However, taking such a thing and sending it up to Mars or the Moon, now there's a potential for "real" prefabricated housing.

I'd be interested to see how the process scales up to larger structures. That house is smaller than my apartment!

What's the point of cheap housing if the landowning rentier class keeps extorting everybody through higher and higher rents?

The only way to get actually affordable housing is to tax land so hard that it stops being an investment at all and becomes merely a commodity, like it should be.

Yes, clearly the problem with housing is not enough taxes. Taxing people for owning homes will definitely not result in rents rising and fewer people owning homes.

He didn't say tax housing, he said tax land. Specifically non-agricultural land that has no homestead.

That is a double edged sword though (at least in the US). If we continue to try to divest of public lands (thank you republicans) but then tax private lands, what happens to conservation efforts?

You'd at the very least need to enact something that has an exception for land conservation, but good luck keeping out the loopholes. Minimum of 100 years before the land can be built on? And then an egregiously high tax at the end if it is to be built on?

Fewer people owning homes is exactly what he's talking about. More taxes means a higher incentive to rent to cover that cost. A tax on ownership is a tax break on renting, and more competition among renters.

Of course that also means more people looking to rent, so I don't think that will really work, but its not an absurd suggestion.

I disagree. If you tax the home owner, they will pass on the taxes to the family renting that home.

Of course. But the renter and/or rentee will still be paying less in taxes than people who just own.

Nobody is extorting anyone. Rents are set by the market price just like anything else. Landowners can only charge what people are willing to pay.

If there is a problem, it's with the availability of land for building new housing. Zoning laws and NIMBYism artificially constrain the supply side of the equation, which drives up rents. There is no extortion happening - just supply constriction.

I'm not sure where you live, but right now on HN's front page there's a post about the housing bubble in Toronto and the 100k vacant homes in Paris. So what you say may be true where you live but it is not the case elsewhere.

Many people pay more than they were willing to or have to share their place to be able to pay rent. When the choice is between paying more than you were willing to or not having a place to live, you don't really have a choice.

I agree with your sentiment but not your language. Nobody pays "more than they're willing to" in economic terms. They have the choice to not pay rent and be homeless, and the price they pay in rent reflects their desire not to do that. But I'll agree that most people pay more than they'd like, more than is sensible and more than is fair.

> Rents are set by the market price just like anything else.

This isn't technically incorrect, but it overlooks some important details. Historically, prices typically reflected local supply and demand, but recently throughout the world we are seeing tremendous external demand from people with massive wealth entering local markets and driving up prices. In other words, in your statement "Landowners can only charge what people are willing to pay.", "people" is not the same thing it was 10 or 15 years ago.

Of course, this has always been the case to some degree, it's just much more widespread now.

The global demand thing is a temporary market condition. It's purely a function of the need for kleptocrats in a few countries to launder money, and the willful blindness on the part of various governments. That will eventually change.

Even then, locality still matters. The children of chinese industrialists or party officials aren't buying property in Littleton, NH. Just in places like NYC, Miami, Vancouver, etc.

Like anything real estate, boom leads to bust. Mere millionaires will be living it up in NYC penthouses again soon enough.

This is technically incorrect. First because there are places where rents are regulated, then because rents are often artificially inflated. In other words market prices can be and are manipulated to make more profit to owners.

Also gentrification.

Except the rentier class pays off the local politicians to keep land in short supply. Are you telling me you really didn't know about that?

I think it's less of an outright bribe and more that they are champions of protecting the value of their homes, which they see as an investment and not a commodity.

There can be more than one problem at once, you know. Zoning laws do keep new houses from being made in some places, and investors buying houses and doing nothing with them or raising all local rents in the area to increase the average rent paid are both problems that need to be fixed. At least with the housing tax, we'd see a wealth redistribution, which I could argue is highly needed at the moment.

You have to decide if what you want is to provide people housing or want to raise revenue to do wealth redistribution.

IF you add a tax to owning a property, you make it less interesting for people to buy housing, since it will be sold for less, and thus creates less supply for the future renters.

Why isn't the landowning rentier class extorting everybody through higher and higher food prices?

Policies which encourage high density are definitely the right way to go. Our cities should be filled with massive futuristic towers connected by rapid transit. If you want to live in a house or even a townhouse, move to a rural area.

Cool tech, but...

Curved walls only look good from the outside. Design looks like something someone who has never built a house before drew up. Things like a sofa that can't face the TV screen, or ostensibly a bathroom that you have to walk through the bedroom to get to.

Also everything looks very narrow. I want to see them build a real house this way, something with full-sized doors (36"), full-sized washers and dryers, something with 2 levels, something with actual electrical outlets (I see none in the video or pictures).

I can slap together a shed without plumbing or electricity in a day. Boasting about the price, showing electrical appliances, but not including the electrical wiring... let's be kind and just call that some "optimistic marketing." I mean... It doesn't even look like they have a real foundation... And small point... if they are going for speed, why are they using a roller to apply paint? Spray would do a better job and cut the painting time more than 50%.

Here's a video of them making a larger more traditional structure: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ViqzfPW6TFo

Though part of the point is that you can use this to make more complicated structures with less effort and error; whether they are always appropriate is sort of a separate question.

I think they have included wiring costs based on comments here & on reddit, though their site seems to be down after the HN hug.

Personally I'm more interested in modular construction than 3d printing since it's much clearer how you scale that up to larger buildings, but this is still neat.

I don't see any electrical outlets in the photos or videos.

I also don't see the cost of the foundation included... looks like they built on top of an existing concrete slab but didn't add that into the cost. I don't want to rip on them too much, but if they start talking about time and cost (literally as the headline) and they aren't being honest about what it really costs... it's hard to trust anything else about the article.

Can it even be called a "house" without a heater? I mean... they aren't following any sort of industrialized nation building code at all here. No sinks, no bathrooms (can't tell), no insulation in the roof, no smoke alarms... Calling it a "house" and bragging about the time it takes to build and cost... it's moot if it's not really a house. That's all I'm getting at.

Bottom of the page gives the cost of the foundation -- $277. It also does have an insulated roof, heating, a sink, a bathroom, etc. Electrical, they probably used a wall chaser/cutter to put a groove in to lay the conduit, which was covered when they surfaced the wall. Finish work like that is really similar regardless of the house, and is not really different from what you'd do with a brick surface, etc.

They have other videos where they print straight walls. I think this is really just a tech demo.

When people say, "All the manufacturing has gone to China!" show them this video, and say, "No, they've gone to robots".

I was just thinking this morning how all the stuff we get from china should be the first things we try to automate so we can't stop contributing to child labor.

China has been replacing human worker with robots for a while now. The reason stuff is made in China is not child labor but supply chain availability.

I hear Bill Gates wants to place a tax on robots in the USA. An interesting idea, but they'll just move the work to countries with tax free robots.

Then put an even heavier tax on what comes out of these countries. See how the tax workaround can be easily worked around (if there is political will to do so) ?

