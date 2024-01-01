reply
"the radius of curvature of the TV matches the house wall curvature" pretty much looks like a PR stunt for Samsung. I wonder if they've actually chosen curved walls to somehow justify curved TV.
I agree the formal implications are the interesting aspect. Creating an exactly equivalent design, with curved walls everywhere, would be phenomenally expensive with conventional practices.
Apparently the $10k includes electrical, windows, etc.
edit: 2 people, 7h (including a 40min break), one wall: https://youtu.be/gSM70WGbTiA?t=25 This is what the innovative part of the project is competing against.
However, taking such a thing and sending it up to Mars or the Moon, now there's a potential for "real" prefabricated housing.
The only way to get actually affordable housing is to tax land so hard that it stops being an investment at all and becomes merely a commodity, like it should be.
That is a double edged sword though (at least in the US). If we continue to try to divest of public lands (thank you republicans) but then tax private lands, what happens to conservation efforts?
You'd at the very least need to enact something that has an exception for land conservation, but good luck keeping out the loopholes. Minimum of 100 years before the land can be built on? And then an egregiously high tax at the end if it is to be built on?
Of course that also means more people looking to rent, so I don't think that will really work, but its not an absurd suggestion.
If there is a problem, it's with the availability of land for building new housing. Zoning laws and NIMBYism artificially constrain the supply side of the equation, which drives up rents. There is no extortion happening - just supply constriction.
Many people pay more than they were willing to or have to share their place to be able to pay rent. When the choice is between paying more than you were willing to or not having a place to live, you don't really have a choice.
This isn't technically incorrect, but it overlooks some important details. Historically, prices typically reflected local supply and demand, but recently throughout the world we are seeing tremendous external demand from people with massive wealth entering local markets and driving up prices. In other words, in your statement "Landowners can only charge what people are willing to pay.", "people" is not the same thing it was 10 or 15 years ago.
Of course, this has always been the case to some degree, it's just much more widespread now.
Even then, locality still matters. The children of chinese industrialists or party officials aren't buying property in Littleton, NH. Just in places like NYC, Miami, Vancouver, etc.
Like anything real estate, boom leads to bust. Mere millionaires will be living it up in NYC penthouses again soon enough.
Also gentrification.
IF you add a tax to owning a property, you make it less interesting for people to buy housing, since it will be sold for less, and thus creates less supply for the future renters.
Curved walls only look good from the outside. Design looks like something someone who has never built a house before drew up. Things like a sofa that can't face the TV screen, or ostensibly a bathroom that you have to walk through the bedroom to get to.
Also everything looks very narrow. I want to see them build a real house this way, something with full-sized doors (36"), full-sized washers and dryers, something with 2 levels, something with actual electrical outlets (I see none in the video or pictures).
I can slap together a shed without plumbing or electricity in a day. Boasting about the price, showing electrical appliances, but not including the electrical wiring... let's be kind and just call that some "optimistic marketing." I mean... It doesn't even look like they have a real foundation... And small point... if they are going for speed, why are they using a roller to apply paint? Spray would do a better job and cut the painting time more than 50%.
Though part of the point is that you can use this to make more complicated structures with less effort and error; whether they are always appropriate is sort of a separate question.
I think they have included wiring costs based on comments here & on reddit, though their site seems to be down after the HN hug.
Personally I'm more interested in modular construction than 3d printing since it's much clearer how you scale that up to larger buildings, but this is still neat.
I also don't see the cost of the foundation included... looks like they built on top of an existing concrete slab but didn't add that into the cost. I don't want to rip on them too much, but if they start talking about time and cost (literally as the headline) and they aren't being honest about what it really costs... it's hard to trust anything else about the article.
Can it even be called a "house" without a heater? I mean... they aren't following any sort of industrialized nation building code at all here. No sinks, no bathrooms (can't tell), no insulation in the roof, no smoke alarms... Calling it a "house" and bragging about the time it takes to build and cost... it's moot if it's not really a house. That's all I'm getting at.
