Performance and Evaluation of Lisp Systems (1985) [pdf]
norswap
23 minutes ago
This is by Richard Gabriel, who coined "worse is better" (
https://www.dreamsongs.com/RiseOfWorseIsBetter.html
). He's also the author of Patterns of Software (
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13799628
).
Incidentally I just finished reading it and found it quite fascinating.
