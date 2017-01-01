So, like creating a full blown new programming language (Swift)? Or a full new filesystem (AFS)? Integration of Cloud storage directly to the desktop? Siri on the desktop? Saving RAM through memory compression? Continuity to transfer work across desktop and mobile (and different desktops) seamlessly? All things added in the last few years, with few of them still ongoing.
Sure -- they've totally abandoned it /s.
>Take a look at Sierra: the only feature of note is Siri, which is half-baked as it is, and the things that did get ported over from iOS are half-done too.
That's hardly "the only feature of note". But even so, I wouldn't want Apple to continue to change much in OS X, except refining things.
>and so I was tempted away in early 2013 when Apple released its second-generation 15" Retina MacBook Pro.
So, you're merely 3 years of the platform, but have an opinion on how Apple "pivoted its attention" regarding OS released based on just a couple of OSes? Because I've been here since 10.2 and most releases weren't about breakthrough features, but refinement and minor changes (often regressions).
If it discussed the state of Mac Pro and Mac Mini the post would actually have a leg to stand...
Byproduct of Apple's work on mobile.
> Or a full new filesystem (AFS)?
> Siri on the desktop?
Byproduct of mobile again! (By the way, ask Siri on Mac to set an alarm or interact with homekit!)
But, I take your point. I tried to mostly detail Apple's lack of attention for developers, but perhaps missed the emphasis on that there in the post. Microsoft is really trying with developers and it's readily apparent.
Swift appeared in IOS first and still is not great on the desktop at all.
APFS (not AFS) is the default in IOS, and still in feature preview and pretty unusable in 10.12. It's "expected" it will be released for desktop in 2017
Siri on the desktop is mostly useless, as said here.
Which makes perfect sense. We talk to our phones all the time anyway, and hands-free is crucial. For desktop, not so much.
>APFS (not AFS) is the default in IOS, and still in feature preview and pretty unusable in 10.12. It's "expected" it will be released for desktop in 2017
Which makes perfect sense. A constrained environment without an exposed filesystem like iOS is easier to convert to a new FS. A full blown desktop OS not so much. That's why it needs much more testing and development to deliver the latter.
But they ARE doing this testing and development.
(Btw, APFS is not "the default in iOS" yet. It will be when 10.3 is released -- it is still in beta atm).
But it also indicates that Apple isn't really designing for the Mac as the author points out.
I mean, Siri is the biggest feature Apple is touting for Sierra (http://www.apple.com/macos/sierra/). And as you point out, it's something that doesn't even make all that much sense on the Mac.
Yes, but people (and pundits) have been asking for it all the same to appear on the Mac anyway.
And "talking to your computer" has been a thing from the times of 50's sci-fi stories even.
They support all three on Desktop systems, and they have features and APIs for both that only make sense on desktop systems too.
The desktop isnt a phone. Forcing phone features into a desktop and slowly turning the desktop into iOS is not a good thing.
We were just fine without an app store. Just fine. I cant think of any of the "use this mobile feature on your desktop" that provides any real value...
There's nothing about an FS or a programming language like Swift that makes them a "phone feature".
If anything Apple has adamantly refused to "force phone features into a desktop", and only ports stuff that makes sense -- that's sort of what Microsoft did, trying to merge e.g. tablet and desktop platforms in the same UI.
>We were just fine without an app store. Just fine.
Well, I'm much much better WITH an app store. Why wouldn't I want one? I might want some more features out of the Mac App Store (like the ability to demo an app) but I very much want to have it.
And in no way is an app store a "mobile feature". App stores, (and app repos) existed way before they appeared on mobile phones, for one.
It actually shows marked performance improvements, but that's because it focuses on performance on the type of storage an iPhone uses.
Then 10 years ago I got a mac. I never went back..
But what am I saving money for right now? To build a nice PC again.
Mostly because of the exact reasons in the article.
I have a fondness for apple... but they have definitely lost their way. First, they were a computer company driven by a man who loved computers ("first" here is the Jobs return era) ... then they became a Computer company who also made a phone. Then they became a computer company who also made a phone and a tablet. Then they became a phone company who also made computers and tablets.
Now they are a phone company who presides over the death throws of an amazing operating system that is going to be killed off to make it more like a phone. The new "features" every cycle are more "lets put this phone feature on the desktop"
It makes me sad, as a mac fan. The hardware is getting worse. The decisions are getting dumber every time. I wont buy a laptop without a magsafe or similar connection, i have kids and animals, and the magsafe has saved a laptop more than once.. to remove something that was as core and identifiable a part of their computers was just a stupid move and served no purpose.
They don't listen to the industry or the consumers anymore, they stick their fingers in their ears and pretend to know best.
Jobs was hardheaded, but reasonable. Cook is trying to emulate the hardheadedness but fails to recognize the reasonability needed to balance that.
As a non-game developer, what practical advantages does Windows hardware and software provide over Mac?
The writing doesn't make it clear to me. Sure, there are some interesting facts noted, but there's no connection drawn or relationship established between the facts and the impact on the author's ability to work, or the work product itself.
* Generally nicer hardware even compared to things at the same price point. Don't forget that hardware is more than RAM and CPU specs. There are some notable exceptions with pretty nice hardware, like the surface pro tablets.
* More friendly UX all around. This is somewhat subjective, of course, but if you'll recall a while back there were some big corporate IT departments who explained that IT costs were much lower for Mac users. They chalked this up to a combination of increased user friendliness, lower virus risk, and increased reliability.
The only activity in my life where I actually choose to use Windows is for FPS games. However, that advantage is disappearing; over half my steam games support mac now.
This has lead to an immense number of mistakes, bugs, and unhandled cases seeping all throughout Windows 10.
At its core, W10 is still a great OS, but the lack of proper testing (and its massive, scary levels of privacy invasion) is something to be aware of.
It requires fundamental "long-game" mindset to realise that once you lose the high-end Mac guys - you lose your best proponents - then you go into a decline, a long and very profitable decline.
There is no excuse for the current line-up of Macs - super expensive, incremental and confusing half-baked features.
