Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: What would you want the HN community know more about or be aware of?
1 point
by
jorgemf
27 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
discuss
|
favorite
Is there any topic that when it reaches the frontpage you think the conversation is an end loop. Something that you think there should me more knowledge or empathy so the conversations has more quality and doesn't end with a flame war or similar.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: