What is Instacart really charging? the breakdown (reddit.com)
54 points by jawngee 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 29 comments | favorite





Instacart and some of these other apps charge a LOT of money, so they go to pretty great lengths to hide the amount they are actually charging. Instacart is being especially clever by raising the price of the item then charging an additional service fee and delivery fee with, apparently, surge pricing. It also isn't clear how much of any of this goes to the actual person doing the work, so you still need to tip around 20%.

For me, this isn't just about whether it is "worth it" to not have to shop for groceries, but also whether there is a much cheaper option available through either your grocery store or a non-Instacart personal shopper.

It boggles my mind that people are paying this much for the privilege of being able to use an app rather than having to interact a bit more with an actual human being.

It's not just apps. Amazon is making it really easy to purchase on a whim via Echo or subscription to staple items. They even offer a 20% discount if you subscribe to a minimum number of items.

However if you actually go and price this stuff out, it's often 30-50% cheaper at Walmart or Target. I get the convenience factor, but it really adds up when you're talking about daily necessities.

The Amazon pricing makes sense though, because Amazon is paying the cost of shipping it to your door rather than you paying the cost of time, money, and gasoline to go fetch it at a store and bring it back. Amazon's model is at least price-transparent.

Isn't that what Instacart is doing I.e bringing it to your door the same day?

I've never used Instacart but it seems to be a weird thing to outrage over, when apparently you are told the final payment upfront, and you know you are ordering from a premium service that is fundamentally a luxury offering. And I'd expect most people to have some basic ballpark idea of how much everyday groceries cost.

Does this person also expect businesses to disclose their profit margins before he's comfortable doing business with them? Ever bought a bottle of water at a stadium? We're looking at several 100 percents of markup there.

While some people do get outraged by high margins, the main issue I see here is that they do pretend to publish their markup, but it's widely out of whack with reality. 63% may technically fit into "15%+", but it's highly misleading. They should just remove it.

I think it's just the degree. Instead of saying we charge 10% on gross plus a delivery fee of $x based on demand, they add margin to everything and double charge (service fee vs tip) for things people are unsure about. On the other hand, it is indeed a luxury service and people are free not to use it. The market will correct it if it needs correcting.

In the UK, this would never fly as pretty much every supermarket has home delivery with identical online v in store pricing + delivery fee. It's much more honest.

If it's so commonplace, I suppose letting everyone know that it's almost double to buy on Instacart can't hurt anyone. After all, everyone knows.

If you rely on a lot of service companies like Uber & Instacart, appified dry-cleaning and maid service then it may actually be cheaper for you to hire someone for 8 hours a day to do your chores.

This guy ended up paying $70 for a single grocery trip, do that and take Uber twice a day, and you're verging on "I can hire personal staff" territory.

Well technically, thats what they are doing already in your example, just on an ad hoc basis, rather than full time. Which I concede, is likely a better deal for many people. Hrmm, where does one hire this type of pa?

Initial post removed, here's the imgur link to the receipt that was accidentally left in the bag and screenshots of the instacart list.

https://imgur.com/a/r6KGn

Hi there, I'm one of the mods on /r/boston. I've fixed it.

And the text of the original post:

http://pastebin.com/raw/9K9jP016

Edited - because of the wall of text I've linked to a pastebin of the original text

Highway robbery

wellll, I'd wondered how instacart worked, when my nearby nice grocery store got bought by safeway. Originally I thought it was just the delivery fee, and I felt like the delivery people couldn't possibly be getting a living wage out of the work.

Here at least I can see that instacart gets enough revenue to probably be sustainable and pay someone a reasonable wage for doing the actual work of going to the grocery store on my behalf.

That said, I've just been finding great small grocery markets in the outer sunset to shop at. I'm lucky to live in a place where I can walk to a number of excellent small markets, so I just do that instead of paying for grocery delivery.

I'd love to hear about some great small groceries in the outer sunset. Please share!

My housekeeper here in Thailand costs about $290 a month and fetches groceries for my household daily, so this makes me feel quite lucky.

Many comments saying something to the effect of "$140 for $80 worth of groceries? Robbery!"

What's $80 worth of groceries? It's what you're willing to pay $80 for. The grocery store is marking up the food from their suppliers, is that a rip off? Grocery stores in urban areas charge more than in rural areas, rip off? When there's only 1 small store in an area (food deserts) they charge 10-30% more - an outrage?

This is great information to have and a benefit to consumers that they know the difference, but if Instacart gives you a price and you pay it then that's a fair price by definition. It's not an outrage in any way.

The outrage is that they are intentionally obfuscating the cost of using their service. It's not unreasonable at all to want to know how much more using their service costs than if I were to go shopping myself; that's how I can do the cost evaluation of whether it's worth it for me to spend that extra money to save me the time of a shopping trip.

Information is critical for driving free markets. Instacart is pulling some sleazy shenanigans, sending them down a path pretty similar to where Uber has ended up. I don't make it a habit of patronizing businesses that use deceptive pricing practices to try to rip me off.

When buying commodity items like most produce but in particular packaged goods, there's still an unsolved problem of "how much should I be paying for this?" and oftentimes I see even unit prices which are straight up miscalculated.

The problem seems compounded when shopping for this stuff online, when each individual item is so cheap, it takes too many clicks to realize how badly you are being ripped off.

I find even when grocery shopping online through a store's own site the prices are inflated over in-store. It compounds the anxiety over someone else picking low quality/old stock to the point where I won't grocery shop online as much as would really like to optimize the process.

I also find the menu system and scrolling lists of items an incredibly frustrating way to pick out the right gallon of milk.

I think the underlying fact is that it's extremely expensive for Instacart to provide their service.

I think an automated / lights out grocery store where you order through an app and drive by on the way home to pickup the food would be an order of magnitude more efficient. But you have to build the warehouse (like Amazon does) to allow robots to fill the order.

If you're paying for the overhead of food to be stocked on shelves nicely enough for picky customers to look at it, and then only after that point are you filling an online order, that's hugely wasteful.

This may be a confusing thing, I suspect Instacart may get volume discount from stores for bringing the extra business.

So this markup may be based on discounted cost instacart pays, not necessarily what YOU would pay at the store.

Still think it's a crazy premium, but I enjoy grocery shopping.

$150 for $80 worth of groceries, wow.

I do wonder which People are too busy to shop but won't pay 50 USD per hour for the shopping premium?

is this markup present for items advertised as same in store prices?

Wow, I knew there would be a markup but that is way more than I expected.

Does Instacart ramp it over time? I've only used it once and there was no markup at all.

Original was removed, anyone have archive?

Come on dude, can't you add the 43% on the title ? Why do you have to make it clickbait?

I make it 63%, including the "service fee" and delivery fee but not the taxes or tip.

