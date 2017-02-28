The issue is what is "data science" really? In what respect is it different from traditional statistics and data analysis and not just a new buzzphrase?
Probably many jobs using SAS could be considered "data science" but don't use the specific buzz words and phrases that the author specifies in his methodology to identify "data science" jobs. Thus, the headline that "R Passes SAS" could be inaccurate, except in the sense that R is more popular among statistics and data analysis jobs that use "data science" buzzwords and phrases.
