Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Solo founders, what do you struggle with the most?
10 points by pixelfeeder 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





Saying no to customers. I finally figured out that being more militant about per-customer customization was better in the long run. We have A, B, and C now. If none of them work for you, then here's a list of my competitors that can do bespoke work for you.

Of course, that's only good advice for specific situations. In my case, I'm small, not interested in rapid growth, and am focused on being low risk. I won't be rich anytime soon, but this approach keeps the hours down, and still maintains enough revenue to live like I want to.

reply


Definitely marketing. Even though my product is targeted at people just like me - software engineers, start ups, dev ops, etc.... I still have no idea how to reach those people, how to market to them, how to promote my product.

reply


Keeping up with demand, though automation is helping a lot.

Time wasters - people who want endless meetings and never commit. Having Tech partners is helping with this a lot though

reply


"People who want endless meetings and never commit"

This is definitely a big issue being solo. Funny thing is that most of these folks who want endless demos and meetings are the ones whose signup rate is lower in my experience.

reply


+1 on the time wasters. Real sales do often take multiple calls, but it can go overboard. You only want to talk to busy people, so you have to qualify people.

reply


Are you providing a service or selling a product?

reply


Both https://signalbox.ai/

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: