But apart from that, I find this sort of talk unhelpful. It's a bit like Schopenhauer who thought that instrumental classical music gave access to the innermost truth of the universe (I'm paraphrasing from memory here) - what hogwash.
Lastly, the headline has not much to do with the article, has it?
It's important to remember that for all the books written about physics in layman terms, especially quantum physics, there comes a time when words don't cut it and only math allow you to continue the conversation.
Using Coq, Idris, Haskell, Purescript, Mercury and k give me that sense still. Anything that takes a long and hard time to think about.
