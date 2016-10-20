Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
“When we do mathematics, we touch immortality.” (quantamagazine.org)
There is the ontological position that mathematical truths are "out there", independent of us, and we are merely "discovering" them. As such, they're eternal, and you could argue then that you "touch immortality".

But apart from that, I find this sort of talk unhelpful. It's a bit like Schopenhauer who thought that instrumental classical music gave access to the innermost truth of the universe (I'm paraphrasing from memory here) - what hogwash.

Lastly, the headline has not much to do with the article, has it?

So, the value of PI is a human invention? That's hogwash.

Don't you feel it's a bit harsh to summarise the entire debate between idealism and realism as hogwash ?

I think a better way to describe this is that you touch reality.

It's important to remember that for all the books written about physics in layman terms, especially quantum physics, there comes a time when words don't cut it and only math allow you to continue the conversation.

“Mathematics has the inhuman quality of starlight, brilliant and sharp, but cold.” —Hermann Weyl

Did not read the article, but that was my feeling when I first touched math and (almost at the same time) wrote my first code.

Using Coq, Idris, Haskell, Purescript, Mercury and k give me that sense still. Anything that takes a long and hard time to think about.

