- Effective and flexible middlewares flow control, create anything by middleware
- Powerful and smart error handler, make development easy
- Trie base gear.Router, it is as faster as [HttpRouter](https://github.com/julienschmidt/httprouter), but more powerful
- Integrated timeout context.Context
- Integrated response content compress
- Integrated structured logging middleware
- Integrated request body parser
- Integrated signed cookies
- Integrated JSON, JSONP, XML and HTML renderer
- Integrated CORS, Secure, Favicon and Static middlewares
- More useful methods on gear.Context to manipulate HTTP Request/Response
- Completely HTTP/2.0 supported
