Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Gear: a koa like web service framework for Go (github.com)
1 point by zensh 14 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Features

- Effective and flexible middlewares flow control, create anything by middleware

- Powerful and smart error handler, make development easy

- Trie base gear.Router, it is as faster as [HttpRouter](https://github.com/julienschmidt/httprouter), but more powerful

- Integrated timeout context.Context

- Integrated response content compress

- Integrated structured logging middleware

- Integrated request body parser

- Integrated signed cookies

- Integrated JSON, JSONP, XML and HTML renderer

- Integrated CORS, Secure, Favicon and Static middlewares

- More useful methods on gear.Context to manipulate HTTP Request/Response

- Completely HTTP/2.0 supported

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: