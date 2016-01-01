Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Uncertainty in Deep Learning (2016) (cam.ac.uk)
This got me excited since I was expecting a critique of the shortcomings of current AI methods, in the spirit of Dreyfus [0]. It seems to me another analytical approach to reinvent the wheel of phenomenology. Is the divide (and the perceived hostility) between the continental and analytical schools so big, that the two don't even share ideas anymore to improve these AI systems?

[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hubert_Dreyfus%27s_views_on_ar...

If you use Keras, you might have noticed the dropout_W and dropout_U arguments on RNN layers. These calculate dropout using Gal's recommendation, "variational dropout".

With other ways of applying dropout, LSTMs typically fail to converge --- and with no dropout, they often over-fit. Gal's variational dropout therefore brings a significant improvement to many leading models.

There are several other nice contributions in the thesis as well, including a recommendation for applying dropout to word embedding matrices that I don't think has been well explored yet.

