|Ask HN: Does HN cause depression?
3 points by thinbeige 32 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
|I blocked HN on all my devices via the hosts file for two weeks now. Reason: I am a heavy procrastinator and blocking HN helps a lot.
Just now, I thought it is weekend and I can check HN, and the first post I saw was the article 'When Factory Jobs Vanish, Men Become Less Desirable Partners' on number one or two.
This is so HN, news which makes me sad (and its comments even more). I don't want to claim that HN is a negative place but somehow I have the feeling that I felt the last two weeks better without HN. Many upvoted posts oder comments have a negative connotation which isn't always obvious at first glance.
I read in a book (I think from Robert Greene) that negativity is infectious and if HN has more negative thoughts than the average social news site then this could make sense.
Just wondering if you experienced this as well.
This article you mention, for example, I dont find it negative. Even less so if you actually read the article and do not fall for its headline. Editors have a strong incentive to write headlines that are either very negative or very positive. No middle ground. This is all over internet. Every news article has a headline that suggests a sad history or a happy story, never just a story.
Even you. Look at your headline "HN causes de pressionar" vs your post "HN has a lot of negativity". Your headline is much more agressive, click baity and extreme than the rest of your writing.
One more point. There is a cultural incentive among HN crowd to write comments with critical thinking and take nothing at face value. This is a good trait I believe, but leads to several comments that may look negative. I don't read them this way. I read them as someone trying to have a different point of view, with which I can agree or not.
