Ask HN: Does HN cause depression?

Just now, I thought it is weekend and I can check HN, and the first post I saw was the article 'When Factory Jobs Vanish, Men Become Less Desirable Partners' on number one or two.

This is so HN, news which makes me sad (and its comments even more). I don't want to claim that HN is a negative place but somehow I have the feeling that I felt the last two weeks better without HN. Many upvoted posts oder comments have a negative connotation which isn't always obvious at first glance.

I read in a book (I think from Robert Greene) that negativity is infectious and if HN has more negative thoughts than the average social news site then this could make sense.

Just wondering if you experienced this as well.