Ask HN: What's the state of the classic JavaScript stack?
I was wondering, how many companies still use classic `before-ES6` style of developing apps, using e.g. just some backend technology with js/jQuery stack on the frontend (no frameworks such as angular/react/backbone/ember used)?





