Vacant Homes Are a Global Epidemic, and Paris Is Fighting It with a 60% Tax (betterdwelling.com)
28 points by paulpauper 6 hours ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





Interesting that they don't mention Vancouver, who also implemented a vacant-housing tax last year.

I don't understand, why owners buy such vacant homes, which they use twice a year. Renting the same house for two days would be much cheaper.

Also, once they own such property, they could rent it for the time when they are away. They could make a lot of money this way.

In the first case, people are giving away money for nothing. In the second case, people refuse to take money. Why do they do that?

this was interesting ---- "There’s now 107,000 vacant homes, representing 7.5% of all residential dwellings in the city according to France’s INSEE. Deputy Mayor Ian Brossat told Le Monde that 40,000 of those vacant homes aren’t even connected to the electrical grid."

So almost 40% don't even have the power turned on? Vacant or abandonded?

As an interesting anecdote to add, I have a close friend who purchased an industrial building in Tucson Arizona. It had been there for 40 years when he purchased it and he took ownership of it and did not turn the electric service on for 7 months while he did some landscaping and stuff outside. Turns out that was a big mistake. The code says that if the electric is off for 6 month plus a day, it has to be brought up to current year code spec. So my friend had to spend 3 years and thousands of dollars to upgrade this industrial building in order to get a permit to use it.

I wonder how many of those Paris housing units could even have their electricity turned on even if they wanted to. Would it pass code? Then do they get taxed 60% of fair market in this scenario? My friend spent well over $50,000 just on electrical upgrades, not to mention the cost of an unusable building for 3 years.

Does anyone know current Paris electric code?

I wonder what France's squatting laws are like. If a list of those homes were to be leaked then it could prove to be interesting.

Archvied copy, which doesn't require JS:

https://archive.fo/gtByt

This is a real problem. For a while I was running my own company and making more than I could spend - so I bought a house in a nice older neighborhood - walking distance to the beach, restaurants, and a pier, and very pleasant. But I soon discovered that most of my neighbors were never there - perhaps 10% of the houses were owned by wealthy people who would visit once or twice a year. So most residents of my town can't afford to live there - while the wealthy can afford to buy those properties and leave them empty.

Something is very wrong with the US economy and needs to be fixed. I don't want things to be "fair" only for the rich - I want things to be "fair" for our entire society.

If the owners are paying property tax on (very expensive) homes then the extra revenue should be very beneficial to poor people who use city services and contribute little to no tax revenue. If there is no property tax, or it is abated (NYC), or the city prevents new construction, then it is another issue.

> most neighbors ... 10%

Was it most or was it 10%?

Edit: I got downvoted for being confused? Please read my comment as pleasantly-toned, not snarky.

Has anyone analysed the value of these vacant homes?

Something tells me they're not cheap. They're bought to speculate/invest, after all, right?

So is this trend really hurting those who the government is claiming to protect?

Although I guess one could claim that this trend encourages builders to make more expensive housing when they could make more affordable housing...but that's just how markets work, no?

Markets are not created by God. They are the result of laws and policies - as is also true of the distribution of income. We, as a society, can decide how we want our economy to work. (There is plenty of literature describing how free market is a myth.) So "how markets work" in Paris will be with a 60% tax - hopefully it will achieve their goals - otherwise, they can try other things.

> We, as a society, can decide how we want our economy to work.

To a point. Taxation tends to work as well as anything else in economic policy, but price controls and state ownership of production have almost never worked (as far as I can remember).

