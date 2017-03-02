Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Australian software engineer got asked algorithm question when entering US (pulltech.net)
One cannot but wonder what happens if you answer the question in a different manner than that suggested by Wikipedia or whichever resource the CBP draws their questions from.

I think the basic idea - questioning people about things they ought to know, given who they claim to be - is a good one.

However, it only makes sense if the one doing the questioning is able to judge the quality of the answer - or, for that matter, determine whether your inability to answer satisfactorily is because you bluffed - or if you're just a bit outside your professional comfort zone.

(I would probably have to answer 'software engineer', as that is what my business card says - however, I am much more of a hardware/systems guy in practice, only our HR department is completely unable to change my title to something a bit more descriptive. If speaking to another engineer, I wouldn't have any problems convincing him of my bona fides - however, if a CBP officer just looks up question #13 in the 'SW engineer' quiz - I may be in trouble.

Original, with a little bit more detail: http://www.news.com.au/travel/travel-advice/travellers-stori...

> “The vibe I got was weird. He asked me a question, then asked me a follow-up question to prove I wasn’t lying.

> “Do they not allow bad software engineers into the United States?” Thornton joked.

See also, more recently: http://money.cnn.com/2017/03/02/technology/andela-engineer-c...

It's actually fairly typical. When you enter on a H1B visa they ask you questions to see if your occupation (the one you got the visa for) is not made up.

I work in Finance, and when I was on a H1B visa (back in 2010), the immigration officer asked me some bond-related questions, just to see if I had any clue.

They also asked my wife what I was working on.

It's pretty annoying to feel that you're not being trusted, but yes, they don't trust you.

Also the fact that he's Australian is a reassuring proof they don't base these question on color of skin...

It's a little bit strange that even though Python was mentioned there's not a hint about the actual problem in question.

This makes me wish some of my colleagues were issued an airplane ticket to the US. Possibly one-way.

People are quick to blame this on Trump, but reading through the comments on a previous article for this incident (http://www.news.com.au/travel/travel-advice/travellers-stori...), it looks like it’s par for the course to test someone’s knowledge on their claimed profession. Here’s a comment from one of the users:

> Had the same experience 12 years ago: admitted I am developing linux device drivers, and had to explain differences between kernel 2.4 and 2.6 APIs. The guy actually understood it.

Testing occupational expertise is not a bad way to find people who are lying. To be able to explain the difference between kernel 2.4 and 2.6 APIs or how to balance a binary search tree are questions one could not possibly answer without actually being in that profession.

Let’s say you’re a hitman traveling to Malaysia to take out the estranged brother of a dictator. Before you go, you’re given a fake passport and character sheet telling you your profession, your family situation, etc. It’s pretty easy to answer questions like “how long have you been working as a photographer?” or “how did you meet your wife?” but a lot more difficult to prepare for questions like “What is the best lense for close ups?”

