The Tragedy of Newcomb Mott, Who Thought He Could Walk into Soviet Russia (atlasobscura.com)
I don't agree with harsh punishment of innocents, but mess with strict regimes (this includes the US now) at your own risk:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_foreign_nationals_deta...

to add to my comment, remember that the moment you step over the border you are at the mercy of a regime that can treat you however it likes. It doesn't matter whether Otto Warmbier actually stole that poster or not, since he's spending 15 years in DPRK prison anyway.

> (this includes the US now)

Can you expand?

https://youtu.be/V8U4Qn6iIIg

At that time Soviet Union was shooting their own people, who would try to cross the border in opposite direction.

> Explore, yes, by all means, just not near politically fraught international borders, even if you are a white man from America, with all the privilege in the world to marshal

I'm not an English native, can someone explain me what would be the meaning of the verb to marshal in that sentence, in the context of using of the word "privilege". I don't want to misinterpret the last point.

Marshal generally means something along the lines of "to wield". So in this case the author is saying that even though as a white American male he possesses many societal privileges (and may attempt to take advantage of them), they aren't enough to overcome the political barriers outlined.

use, collect, gather up, stockpile.

"a white man from America" has a lot of privilege in the world, but even putting it all together could not help this guy.

It means he has a lot of privilege.

In that context, it means "to muster up." To gather and apply.

