https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_foreign_nationals_deta...
to add to my comment, remember that the moment you step over the border you are at the mercy of a regime that can treat you however it likes. It doesn't matter whether Otto Warmbier actually stole that poster or not, since he's spending 15 years in DPRK prison anyway.
Can you expand?
I'm not an English native, can someone explain me what would be the meaning of the verb to marshal in that sentence, in the context of using of the word "privilege". I don't want to misinterpret the last point.
"a white man from America" has a lot of privilege in the world, but even putting it all together could not help this guy.
