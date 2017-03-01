Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Thank Goodness Nukes Are So Expensive and Complicated
(
wired.com
)
4 points
by
jonbaer
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
Fej
17 minutes ago
Nukes aren't that complicated, at least not simple gun-type devices. The tough part of making a crude nuke is getting the fissile material.
reply
jankotek
33 minutes ago
I would expect a bit more in article: missing fissionable materials, South Africa, Israel, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Brazil....
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply