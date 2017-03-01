Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Thank Goodness Nukes Are So Expensive and Complicated (wired.com)
4 points by jonbaer 1 hour ago





Nukes aren't that complicated, at least not simple gun-type devices. The tough part of making a crude nuke is getting the fissile material.

I would expect a bit more in article: missing fissionable materials, South Africa, Israel, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Brazil....

