The Social Transformation of Trust in Government (2005) [pdf] (un.org)
Found this document referenced in an article [1] I read about trust in American institutions. I usually skim these things but I was so surprised to hear that America's dropping trust in institutions is shared internationally that I ended up getting fascinated enough to read it.

I'm especially fascinated by the facts that a) this drop started at roughly the same time for most of these nations (the 1960-70's) and that b) we evidently know that in both Germany and Japan trust in government was rising heavily post-war until this point.

[1] https://www.washingtonpost.com/posteverything/wp/2017/03/03/...

