Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: Cloud File Storage App That Supports Simlink
1 point
by
kmcb
45 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
discuss
|
favorite
Does anyone know of a cloud storage app that supports simlinking within the primary syncing directories. Google drive can support multiple file paths for the same file, but I was looking to use something other then google.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: