Automatically turn a web app into a desktop app without writing any code (github.com)
6 points by rmason 32 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





Not once during our frenzy of building these wondrous systems higher and higher did we stop to ask ourselves whether we should.

Love this comment and don't want my more serious commentary to override how good this turn of phrase is.

That said: I think we should. Electron is problematic and you can always tell an Electron app when you see it because the performance is so terrible.

Still - at some point if you want to build an app that has a UI users interact with, connects to the internet to get data via HTTP requests, and then stores some data in a database: at some point you should just be able to write that no matter where the end delivery will be.

I'm not sure how we're going to get there, but it seems like things like Electron and React Native will at least be part of the path. Eventually they'll hit a critical mass of performance and will become the default, then we'll have to deal with that from there.

I don't know, I understand the need to build things, but I can't say I agree with the conclusion. Maybe sometimes we should spend time crafting something nice, rather than scraping something together out of mud.

This seems to basically just create a launcher for a website. When I read the title I shortly got excited because I looked for something similar a few days ago but couldn't find anything.

I wanted to create a self-contained package of a webapp [1] (from source) so I could easily share it with less technically inclined friends. I was sure something to do this automatically must exist, but it looks like i will just have to create my own package out of a portable xampp or similar.

[1] https://github.com/stockto2/desktophero

can you add some examples on how to use it ?

