That said: I think we should. Electron is problematic and you can always tell an Electron app when you see it because the performance is so terrible.
Still - at some point if you want to build an app that has a UI users interact with, connects to the internet to get data via HTTP requests, and then stores some data in a database: at some point you should just be able to write that no matter where the end delivery will be.
I'm not sure how we're going to get there, but it seems like things like Electron and React Native will at least be part of the path. Eventually they'll hit a critical mass of performance and will become the default, then we'll have to deal with that from there.
I wanted to create a self-contained package of a webapp [1] (from source) so I could easily share it with less technically inclined friends. I was sure something to do this automatically must exist, but it looks like i will just have to create my own package out of a portable xampp or similar.
[1] https://github.com/stockto2/desktophero
