Ask HN: Ask new users for email, or email and pw, or email, username, and pw?

Basecamp asks for just email, then if you abandon during the next step they send you a email with your account url that replaces your name with email.
DigitalOcean asks for email and password
Github asks for email, username, and password.
I know the answer is "it depends" but I'm more so looking for general explanations on which would be best and why.
Do you provide a method for adding/changing/removing an e-mail address? (They're mutable and impermanent, e.g. work/school provided ones)
reply
Do you provide a method for adding/changing/removing an e-mail address? (They're mutable and impermanent, e.g. work/school provided ones)
reply