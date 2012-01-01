In any case, excellent analogy there to illustrate the random walk.
Now, the article alludes to the idea that successful active management is a fiction. If this is the case, what's the currently most plausible hypothesis for why active fund management is so attractive? Somehow fund managers have sold themselves as Gene Sarazens, and supposedly there is evidence that they are not. And the evidence is strong. And yet these not-Genes successfully sell their services. How?
