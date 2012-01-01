Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Where Are the Customers' Yachts? Or a Good Hard Look at Wall Street (2012) (ifa.com)
I suppose a smart-ass response is "in the Bahamas, because we make them so much money".

In any case, excellent analogy there to illustrate the random walk.

Now, the article alludes to the idea that successful active management is a fiction. If this is the case, what's the currently most plausible hypothesis for why active fund management is so attractive? Somehow fund managers have sold themselves as Gene Sarazens, and supposedly there is evidence that they are not. And the evidence is strong. And yet these not-Genes successfully sell their services. How?

People seek out active managers because it's not a fiction that there are successful ones. They're simply difficult to identify before they become celebrities, at which point they're too expensive for all except institutional investors.

Aspirations often trump facts in many aspects of life, not just economics.

