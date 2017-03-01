Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
WebAssembly back end for the GNU toolchain (binutils, gcc, glibc) (sourceware.org)
49 points by ingve 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 9 comments | favorite





I sincerely hope this gets a good reception, and doesn't suffer the fate of previous attempts to add similar backends to the GNU toolchain.

In the past, backends for anything usable as an intermediate language received pushback as possible "escape hatches" by which one could glue proprietary code (whether frontends, backends, or optimization passes) into the GNU toolchain. That pushback mostly went away when the GCC Runtime Library Exception came out, which makes such proprietary combinations much less viable.

So, hopefully this will get merged, or at least get on the path to merging after further development.

gcc already has frontends (GIMPLE), backends (LTO and HSAIL) and plugins (DragonEgg) that do this, so you've had nothing to worry about for like five years now.

I don't really follow. Do you mean, for example, BigCorp making a backend that compiles to proprietary BigCorpLang? Why would that be such a bad thing?

This is precisely what I was waiting for! Finally a set of reasonable languages for web! Many thanks!!!

How is this different than using the emsdk to build?

Emscripten is a cross-compiler tool chain. This back end for a compiler.

Currently Emscripten uses a fork of Clang/LLVM called fastcomp with a ASM.js backend.

This is a fork of GCC/Binutils with a WebAssembly and ASM.js backend.

So what does the future hold? Will this replace JavaScript?

I don't get why people are so excited about WebAssembly, at lest on the whole "replace Javascript"/"remove web bloat" aspect.

Right now we have Javascript and its assorted libraries, which, as bad as they are, come with the browser or at least are generally reused/cached very frequently.

People seem to fail to realize that everyone and their mother will dump their runtimes and their VMs on top of WebAssembly as soon as they will be able to. Java Applets 1, 2, ..., 100.

Yes, they will present it in a very fancy and attractive way, but fundamentally that's what will happen, cause who wants to rewrite everything for Javascript-land when they're not forced to? Competitive pressure will always push towards bloat, just look at Facebook and they Android-runtime busting app for an example.

I, for one, am looking forward to the day where, besides the 500MB of Javascript my 40 tabs are loading, I'll also load 1.5 GB of WebAssemblied formerly native runtimes.

In the short term: probably not for small glue scripts, but it'll provide a serious alternative for larger web applications.

In the long term, we might see WebAssembly used as a means to implement JavaScript, such that you can count on the same set of features in every browser.

That'll depend on how well WebAssembly can interface with the DOM and with other browser APIs without needing JavaScript shim layers.

