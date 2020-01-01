Hacker News
Amazon to install at least 50 solar systems on its fulfillment centers by 2020
1 point
by
gordon_freeman
20 minutes ago
godmodus
17 minutes ago
"solar systems" had me scratching my head there for a minute.
solar power grids. excellent!
