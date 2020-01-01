Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Amazon to install at least 50 solar systems on its fulfillment centers by 2020 (amazon.com)
1 point by gordon_freeman 20 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





"solar systems" had me scratching my head there for a minute.

solar power grids. excellent!

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: