Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A DIY Computer Science Education (bradfieldcs.com)
2 points by nedwin 31 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I've submitted this on HN before hoping receive guidance along similar lines but it never grew to become a discussion (ceiling of 3 points).

Reposting my comment from my previous submission, would really appreciate feedback on this post from fellow experienced programmers!

This guide does a good job answering the question: “what should I learn to learn computer science?”

Author gives more emphasis to subjects that he has observed self taught programmers to be self admittedly lacking in. The coursework outlined resembles that of a top cs program, without making it look as elaborate as a curriculum sheet.

What does HN think of the above? Also would anyone recommend alternative learning material that is more sustainable to follow than a dry static book?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: