Ask HN: How much do you spend on hosting?

I was recently asked to give an estimate of how much it would cost to host a PHP/MySQL website that is expected to get X monthly page views. Unfortunately, I couldn't answer and wasn't able to Google it. It seems like this sort of knowledge only comes with experience and is rarely documented. In the spirit of transparency, it'd be interesting if we all shared how much we're spending on hosting. Of course, every application is unique but knowing what others are spending for a similar application can be valuable information. Please include some information about your stack (hosting provider, programming language, database, etc.) and how much traffic you are handling.