Thinking about common sense without getting into philosophical tangles is difficult. It's helpful to consider common sense as the ability to predict the consequences of actions.
If you can predict consequences, (probably probabilistically) you have the basis for planning.
This is known technology. In modern control theory, you set up a predictor, have it watch the "plant", and self-tune until it can predict what the plant will do. This is called adaptive control, and it's a kind of machine learning, with similar math but different terminology. Once you have a good predictor, you can invert the predictor function and solve for the inputs which will yield the desired outputs. This works on systems which are reasonably continuous. Many industrial processes are controlled by such systems.
Prediction is a prerequisite for compassionate intelligence. It's not having internal emotional state that's crucial. It's having a predictive model of the other party's emotional state.
Of course, once you have a tuned model of somebody, you now know what buttons to push to make them do things, in either the "buy" or "vote" spaces. Whether something is compassionate is a design decision.
I do think that the Turing test is still the greatest test for strong AI, machines are still very far from passing it, and I feel that understanding human emotion should be a part of the general strategy of "understanding human things" on a level sufficient to pass a very long Turing test session:
* From a technology standpoint it's not clear that what we'd call human emotion requires a different approach than other "human things."
* From an application standpoint, a machine much dumber than an adult (as in totally can't pass the Turing test) but with developed emotional facilities is kinda scary, perhaps like an alien child ("human-like feelings" with undeveloped reasoning, and the reasoning is undeveloped in ways we're not familiar with - at least I'm conjecturing that this machine will not be able to pass "the human children Turing test" any more than the adult version.) It's not clear what good you can do with such a machine.
All of the above from a serious angle and without dwelling on the joy of sexprs like (Feels (Feels (Feels (Object)))).
