My growing belief is that if you can't express your language using a Pratt parser you need to rethink what you are doing. Once you grok them and get your first one up they're more extensible than anything else - far simpler than a parser generator and very easy to write in any language.
http://javascript.crockford.com/tdop/tdop.html
http://journal.stuffwithstuff.com/2011/03/19/pratt-parsers-e...
http://www.oilshell.org/blog/2016/11/01.html
http://effbot.org/zone/tdop-index.htm
Several of them link each other. Thorsten Bell's book where you write an interpreter in Go uses it, too, to parse his own language Monkey.
reply
As soon as you do so you will realize that all modern programming languages are as dumb as a sack of rocks, and the functionality you are coding is trivial.
You can then design the syntax, which is what separates your language from every other dumb as a sack of rocks language.
Quick, name a language where I can do something simple like mention "Whenever this function is called, make sure there is enough free memory (at least ---- MB) before actually calling it; if there isn't, first swap out any objects from memory to disk, starting with the ones that had been used the longest time ago, and after the function has finished running, swap those back into memory."
That's pretty straight-forward and well-specified. Name a language I can do that in?
Or how about this: "analzye this library and include a logically simplified version that only needs to address these cases:" (a list of conditions.). What language will even try to simplify included source code?
Or take debugging. Name a language I can add this line to: "if variables A and B ever both change as a result of the same function call, print the following debugging message:" trivial. Name a language that can do it.
Languages are dumb. They do almost nothing. I can't wait for the future, it can't get here fast enough.
I'd argue that some languages have some quite powerful syntactic conventions. Pattern matching and algebraic data types are very clear and concise (and statically-checkable) ways to write code. A whiteboard can't compete in the concrete case of covering all the possibilities and proving it. There's clearly more wit in those constructs than in a simple AST, which seems to me to contradict your claim.
