What happens when you swipe a credit card?
11 points
by
trishakothari
37 minutes ago
2 comments
neduma
4 minutes ago
kinda like
https://github.com/alex/what-happens-when
ourmandave
8 minutes ago
That title is a lot less fun if you're standing in front of a whiteboard and someone is judging your answer.
