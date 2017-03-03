Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Pope on Panhandling: Give Without Worry (nytimes.com)
3 points by hvo 22 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I love this approach. The needs of the person next to me are not going to be convenient, practically or philosophically. Charity with dignity takes work, but it's worth it. Good read.

