I’m Old, Part XLI: Trolling Creative People
plinth.org
douche
1 hour ago
2 comments
dang
16 minutes ago
How to cheat at 20 questions: instead of picking a single thing to be the answer, keep a set of things in mind. As you answer the yes-or-no questions, prune the set so everything in it still satisfies all the questions. If your set has more than one element at the end, pick an answer nobody guessed.
I thought of this when my kids were little but don't think I ever pulled it on them.
M_Grey
7 minutes ago
If you want to go to the quantum physics end of things, play the classic game, with a twist. The "it" person leaves the room while everyone else decides on the object. Instead however, they agree that no one will have any idea of what the object actually is, and they are free to answer the questions however they want, but with the following rule: each answer must remain consistent with all previous answers.
