If the Moon Were Only 1 Pixel – A tediously accurate map of the solar system (joshworth.com)
In Florianópolis, Brazil, there's a thing called Projeto Helius where someone has placed plaques along the waterfront showing the locations of the planets, to scale. They start off deceptively close together for the inner planets, just a few minutes' walk apart, but then it really takes a while to reach the outer planets.

http://www.1000dias.com/rodrigo/avenida-beira-mar-sistema-so...

I walked as far as Neptune but, like the author of the above blog post, didn't continue on to Pluto. (It isn't depicted on the map, but I just checked and all of these markers are Ingress portals/Pokestops, so it's easy to find other people's maps that show them. Pluto is a little south of the end of the park there.)

Neat! My favorite way to show the impossibly large scale of our universe: http://spaceengine.org/. Set your speed to 10 light years per second and watch the Andromeda galaxy just sit there.

Also fun to see how slow even the speed of light is. Start at the sun and head for earth. Once you reach Earth marvel at how fast you had been going.

Head towards Jupiter and, once again, marvel at how impossibly slow your going compared to even the nearest background stars.

This would be a lot better if it used vertical scrolling and not sideways scrolling.

The BBC did this site about director James Cameron exploring the depths of the ocean, and I think it works really well with vertical scrolling: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-17013285

I think vertical scrolling worked well in that case because it was used to display depth. The information you are displaying is literally about going down. Horizontal scrolling feels more natural to me here because the point is to show how empty and vast the area between planets is.

The downside is that it's an experience that admittedly only works if you're using a trackpad, or a mouse with good side-scrolling support. So people with laptops / trackpad mice are probably okay.

A little known fact seems to be that if you hold Option (or was it command?) on OS X while using the mouse wheel, you scroll horizontally instead of vertically. Found that out by accident.

Left and right arrow keys also work fine. I had to use them, because the scroll wheel in my mouse doesn't work well.

> This would be a lot better if it used vertical scrolling and not sideways scrolling.

Why? Since there is no vertical scrolling your mouse scrolls sideways.

Page Up and Page Down do not work with sideways scrolling, so the keyboard shortcuts aren't as useful as you imagine (it takes ages to scroll using a keyboard) and so accessibility is quite broken.

Use autoscrolling.

That was beautiful. I got one of those auto-of-body moments contemplating life and meaning while scrolling.

>I guess this is why most maps of the solar system aren't drawn to scale.

>It's not hard to draw the planets.

>It's the empty space that's the problem.

I would love to be able to print it to scale on A4 paper (with white background of course). Posted on a long wall the results would be very interesting ;-)

While this is neat, it scrolls way too slow via mouse and keyboard.

Edit: Ah, autoscrolling works.

I loved your comedic quips. Nice job overall!

