The Long Tail of the Attica Prison Riot
> As the prisoners collapsed, choking and retching, the police opened fire. Over the next several minutes, officers poured hundreds of rounds of gunfire into the yard, including, a judge later estimated, between 2,349 and 3,132 pellets of buckshot. The prison yard was transformed into a charnel house. The prisoners, who had no firearms, were sitting ducks, as were the hostages that the police had ostensibly come to save. As hundreds of police and corrections officers stormed the prison, they sometimes paused to shoot inmates who were already on the ground or wounded. “Surrender peacefully. You will not be harmed,” a megaphone announced as unarmed prisoners were mowed down.

This isn't surreal, this isn't random, and it's also not "man being a beast". Some are. Many more are made so, on purpose.

> Behind the blind bestiality of the SA, there often lay a deep hatred and resentment against all those who were socially, intellectually, or physically better off than themselves, and who now, as if in fulfillment of their wildest dreams, were in their power. This resentment, which never died out entirely in the camps, strikes us as a last remnant of humanly understandable feeling. The real horror began, however, when the SS took over the administration of the camps. The old spontaneous bestiality gave way to an absolutely cold and systematic destruction of human bodies, calculated to destroy human dignity; death was avoided or postponed indefinitely. The camps were no longer amusement parks for beasts in human form, that is, for men who really belonged in mental institutions and prisons; the reverse became true: they were turned into "drill grounds," on which perfectly normal men were trained to be full-fledged members of the SS.

-- Hannah Arendt, "The Origins of Totalitarianism"

The article says, " ... already disintegrating over Vietnam and the Kent State shootings a year earlier. "

I sure wish it said "...Jackson State and Kent State shootings..." White lives matter. So do black lives.

White person here.

White lives defacto matter which is why there was never an explicit white lives matter movement. When black lives matter, all lives will matter.

Anyone else getting vibrating text in this article on mobile? An entire paragraph is shaking up and down. I'll check it out on desktop later.

Edit: Try zooming in and out on the paragraph below "There seemed to be a revolution underway, but, like many revolutions, it would end tragically." chrome on android, can't replicate it on other pages on tmn, just that one.

I do. Chrome on Android also.

It vibrates whenever one of the larger font quotations (like the one you mention) is at a particular position on the screen.

